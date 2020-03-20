Billy Gunn says 8-time WWE Champion was always easy to work with

Gunn believes that this star had a larger-than-life personality

Gunn also believes that such star power is missing in today's wrestling

He had the charisma (Image courtesy: WWE)

Billy Gunn had some amazing moments in WWE, especially during the Attitude Era. He was one of the best tag teams at the time with the Road Dogg as a part of the New Age Outlaws. He was in DX and had a great run with that group.

While many remember his many tag team wins, people tend to forget that he had a good singles run for a while as WWE Intercontinental Champion. During his singles run, he had a memorable feud with The Rock, with The Brahama Bull cutting a promo that still lives on to this day.

On AEW Unrestricted, Gunn was asked about his matches with Owen Hart and The Rock. On Owen, Gunn said that he had a big personality, in his own right, and he was a Hart. On The Rock, he said:

"Dwayne was always easy to work with. He has a larger-than-life personality."

Gunn reflected on the fact that such personalities were missing in today's wrestling, and more guys like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are needed today. He pointed out that the energy that those stars brought was unlike any other.

Gunn's comments reflect on the need for star power and larger-than-life personalities that have an emotional connection with the audience.