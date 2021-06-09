Aleister Black names wrestlers he wants to face after his WWE release

On June 2, 2021, WWE announced the release of several wrestlers including Aleister Black, who has since gone on to express his gratitude toward WWE and his time in the promotion.

Black now looks forward to the future, as a sea of opportunities await him after his release from WWE. His in-ring work has been lauded by many, as he often put on stellar matches whenever he was given the chance in Vince McMahon's company.

During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Aleister Black opened up on a number of matters. Among other topics, he named several wrestlers he would want to face outside of WWE.

"I want to get in the ring with Moose, [Sami] Callahan, Mox, [Kenny] Omega, Chris Daniels," Black explained. "My god. There is such an array of crazy talent. I think Jungle Boy is great. I think [Powerhouse] Hobbs is awesome. Brian Cage. Brody King from Ring of Honor. Homicide - I would love to get in the ring with Homicide. I think Homicide is the OG. I love Homicide. Tons of respect. Eddie Kingston is another one"

It’s @TommyEnd day on Oral Sessions. I got to chat with Tommy just days after his (very) unexpected release from WWE. We talk creative, how he’s feeling now, who’s reached out, upcoming plans, relationships with Vince and Hunter, and more! Check it out! https://t.co/RcFaBwZJpC — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 8, 2021

The aforementioned names feature multiple stars from AEW; many fans have speculated that Black could eventually sign with the promotion to make these dream matches possible.

Black has now reverted to the old moniker that he used before joining WWE, Tommy End. That's the name you should be paying attention to if you're interested in his future ventures.

Tommy End worked on the independent wrestling circuit before he joined WWE

Tommy End on the independent circuit

Tommy End started wrestling in 2002 in Europe in promotions like Pro Wrestling Holland, Progress Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, Over the Top Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

End's popularity started to spill over to America, and he was soon called to work for various notable North American companies. He competed in Combat Zone Wrestling, EVOLVE, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and this run put him firmly on the map.

PWG, man what a place. https://t.co/V31vlUwTF5 — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 3, 2021

WWE eventually signed him in 2016, and Black started off in NXT. There, he wowed fans on a global stage and climbed the ranks of the black-and-gold brand.

He was called up to the main roster in 2019, but he never won a title on WWE RAW or SmackDown. Still, at various points, he was a featured player, and many fans thought he could have been a main-eventer.

Where do you want to see Tommy End wrestle next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

