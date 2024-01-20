Blast from Bayley's past to cost her Royal Rumble spot? Major clue from SmackDown you probably don't know about

Bayley is one of the top contenders to win the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. However, she could get her spot in the big match taken away following the events on the latest episode of SmackDown. Fans might have missed what happened this week.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Atlanta, GA, The Golden Role Model, Bayley joined the commentary team alongside Damage CTRL. It was during a women's tag team match between Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fire.

During the commercial after the match, Bayley made fun of the fans in attendance and got interrupted by Bianca Belair. The EST also took down the Damage CTRL leader with a KOD. The attack by Belair could also take away The Role Model's spot in the Royal Rumble match in case an injury occurred.

In 2021, The Role Model suffered an injury while reportedly training with Bianca for their match. The injury kept Bayley out of action for nearly a year, as she finally returned at Summerslam 2022. However, this was not the only instance when Belair took her out of action.

During a WWE live event, the former women's champion suffered another minor injury during her Fatal Four-way match against Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. The injury also took her out of action for quite some time.

Now, the recent attack by Belair has kept fans worried about The Role Model and her Royal Rumble match spot, considering the history of her injuries. It is concerning because The Role Model is one of the top contenders to win the Women's Rumble match.

Bayley is eyeing a Royal Rumble win in 2024

While fans are putting their bit on The Role Model to win the 2024 women's Royal Rumble, she also expressed the same desire when speaking to the New York Post:

“Winning the Rumble, especially with the short lineage that it has right now, so to be one of the first 10 [people] in history [to win] because it’s gonna go on forever would be very, very, very cool and I would get my first singles WrestleMania match ever, so I’ve gotta do it. This is my year.” [H/T New York Post]

Henceforth, only time will tell whether the Damage CTRL leader gets her first singles championship match at WrestleMania 40.

