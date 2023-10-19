Blast from Bobby Lashley's past to confront him on SmackDown? Analyzing possibility of major swerve

On SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has made quite a name for himself since returning to television. Upon his return, Lashley formed a faction with The Street Profits, and the trio seemed to be a hit among WWE fans. While they couldn't get the desired result at Fastlane, fans have accepted Lashley and his crew gracefully.

Currently, Bobby Lashley is leading his faction in a rivalry against the Latino World Order. While the LWO is a massive threat on its own, there is a possibility Lashley's past could come back to haunt him. On SmackDown, the 47-year-old could be confronted by someone absent from WWE programming currently.

The absentee in question is MVP. For a long time, Lashley and MVP worked together in a faction named Hurt Business. However, after the disbandment of the faction, Lashley and MVP weren't seen sharing the screen. Hence, at some point, MVP could return with his client Omos to confront Bobby Lashley.

While the angle is speculative, it could work well because Omos and MVP will get screen time if WWE decides to go ahead with it. The last time the duo appeared on WWE programming was at SummerSlam 2023 when Omos took part in the Battle Royal won by LA Knight.

Bobby Lashley recently credited a wrestling legend for inspiring him to join WWE

Like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley has also experienced success in multiple aspects of his life. While Lashley debuted as a professional wrestler, the 47-year-old achieved success in MMA as well. But Lashley's time with WWE is what helped him achieve a great deal of popularity.

Since debuting in 2005, Lashley has experienced several ups and downs with the Stamford-based promotion. However, it seems the journey has been worth it. Recently, during his appearance on Millionaire Goals podcast, Lashley credited a 12-time World Champion for inspiring him to join WWE. He said:

"[And then] Kurt Angle, who was in the WWE at the time, Kurt comes down, he sees us, and he was like, 'Man, Bobby,' he said, 'You got a good look. You ever think about doing professional wrestling?'" Bobby Lashley recalled. [6:34 onwards]

Check out what Lashley said in the video below:

Kurt Angle indeed made the right decision by approaching Lashley, and asking him to join the world of professional wrestling. Given Lashley is in the twilight of his wrestling career, it will be interesting to see what he achieves with WWE before he retires.

