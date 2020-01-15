Blockbuster lineup announced for WWE The Bump

WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon has been announced as part of WWE The Bump this week. She will be interviewed by the host, Kayla Braxton on the show and won't be alone.

NXT UK Superstars, Zack Gibson and James Drake, aka Grizzled Young Veterans, are also set to be a part of the show tomorrow. The weekly show on WWE Network already announced Lacey Evans for this week.

She is set to be joined by her daughter, Summer as well. The Sassy Southern Belle has revealed on Twitter that she was trying to convince her daughter to join her on the show but added that she needed a little convincing.

Evans revealed that she was trying to lure her by saying she can go shopping in the Big Apple, but Summer is not interested in that. Instead, she wants to bring a chicken to the show and, now, it looks like that will happen tomorrow!

Still trying to talk my kid into being on @wwethebump with me tomorrow. I told her we get to fly to New York and go shopping! She said she dont like shopping and wants to bring a chicken.Looorrrddd help me.

💅🏼👒🐓#MamaBear #LimitlessLady #SideKick #wwethebump pic.twitter.com/l1aqmYET9O — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 14, 2020

The Bump does not appear to have caught the WWE Universe's attention as much as FOX's WWE Backstage but it is slowly getting there. WWE are trying to push it and, with John Morrison , Kevin Owens and other key stars appearing on it, the word is spreading.