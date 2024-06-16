Blockbuster SummerSlam match reason behind major WWE champions' loss at Clash at the Castle? Possibility explored

Triple H and WWE seem to be getting things right in 2024. From a successful WrestleMania 40 to amazing Premium Live Events outside the USA, the promotion has been providing fans with a lot of thrill and excitement. Even when it comes to the matches, Triple H and his team seem to have figured things out.

Since the beginning of 2024, WWE fans have witnessed some great matches take place. Similarly, at the 2024 SummerSlam, wrestling fans could be treated to a blockbuster matchup between two tough superstars. The stars in question are Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

At Clash at the Castle in Scotland, Belair and Cargill lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. This loss in Scotland could be an indication of the promotion trying to break their team up and set up a possible match at SummerSlam.

Trending

When Belair and Cargill first came face to face at the 2024 Royal Rumble, several fans wanted to see them fight. Maybe by booking them to lose, the promotion will now grant fans what they want to see. A potential long rivalry between Belair and Cargill could see the former putting the latter over.

WWE Superstar recently praised Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Even though Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill lost the Women's Tag Team Championship at Clash at the Castle, it can't be denied they had a decent run as champions. Their teamwork and chemistry were appreciated by many wrestlers and fans.

One such wrestler who praised Belair and Cargill was Piper Niven. Before Clash at the Castle, Niven spoke to PWInsider and mentioned she had a great deal of respect for Belair and Cargill. Niven also added that not only are Belair and Cargill good people, but they are also role models. Niven said:

"I have a great deal of respect for both of them, and I really think the two of them are just stars. They walk into a room and you can't help but look at them. They're great people. They're great role models."

Expand Tweet

Given WWE fans have already seen what Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill can do together, it will be interesting to see what they can do when they potentially face each other. Due to their strength and physical ability in the ring, a match between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill would be something wrestling fans can't miss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Vince McMahon's former employee comes to his defense HERE