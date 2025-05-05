Blockbuster WWE return to cost 23-year-old star dream match against IYO SKY? Possibility explored

IYO SKY is set to face The Prodigy, Roxanne Perez on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Roxanne also faced Rhea Ripley last week, but the match ended in a disqualification due to an interference from Giulia. To save IYO from suffering the same fate, her Damage CTRL mates Asuka and Kairi Sane might return to cost Perez the match.

Ad

Asuka made her last televised appearance on Backlash in May last year. Kairi was teaming up with IYO until December last year, till she suffered an injury; she also hasn't wrestled a match since then. The two women were IYO's stablemates in Damage CTRL and used to be the top women's faction on SmackDown until last year.

The trio could reunite once again after Asuka and Kairi Sane return to help IYO SKY in her match against Roxanne on RAW. Like last week, Giulia could interfere in the match, but to even the odds, the Empress of Tomorrow and Kairi Sane could make their surprise return.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Asuka and Kairi could help IYO SKY deal with Giulia and even help her beat Roxanne. This would be a great way to reunite Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai recently getting released. While this is all speculation, it remains to be seen when Asuka and Kairi will be back on WWE programming.

Roxanne Perez sends a message ahead of her match against IYO SKY

Roxanne has had one of the most successful runs in WWE in recent times. She dominated the NXT women's division for a long time and also won the NXT Women's Championship twice. Roxanne also exceeded everyone's expectations when she ended up as the runner-up in the Women's Rumble match.

Ad

She recently took to Instagram to post a few pictures of herself from different WWE shows, sending a message to the WWE fans. She also called IYO a loser on X a few days ago.

"Every show R★X," wrote Perez.

Fans are really excited to see this dream match between the two former NXT Women's Champions. It will be interesting to see if Roxanne Perez can beat the Women's World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More