Bloodline betrayal, Aleister Black alliance? - 4 fallouts from WWE SmackDown (May 16th, 2025)

The post-Backlash episode of WWE SmackDown was full of action, which was main evented by Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax. Jeff Cobb, now known as JC Mateo, officially had his first match against LA Knight.

A couple of matches were made official for Saturday Night's Main Event, with R-Truth facing John Cena in a non-title match and Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match.

Let's look at the four fallouts from the May 16 episode of SmackDown.

#1. The Bloodline betrayal looming large

WWE has planted the seeds of a potential feud between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa for months. It was seemingly put on the backburner to give The Samoan Werewolf a WrestleMania moment by giving him the United States Championship.

But now that the smoke has settled, Fatu and Sikoa appear to be heading towards an eventual clash following a betrayal. It will be interesting to see if Jacob pulls the trigger and takes over The Bloodline or Solo kicks his cousin out and rules over the blue brand with JC Mateo and the Tongans.

#2. Damian Priest likely getting the win at WWE's SNME

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 (Credit: WWE.com)

After what happened at Backlash, Damian Priest wants another shot at Drew McIntyre. Priest and McIntyre are set to continue their feud at Saturday Night's Main Event in a Steel Cage match.

With McIntyre winning the Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41, it's safe to assume that The Archer of Infamy will get his lick back by winning at SNME. Priest also needs the win since he has lost a lot of momentum since dropping the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, it should be pointed out that Priest already has a win over The Scottish Psychopath at Clash at the Castle: Scotland last year. So, it's possible that McIntyre wins the feud and possibly moves on to the WWE title picture.

#3. Tiffany Stratton possibly defending WWE Women's Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match soon

Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship in the main event of SmackDown this week against Nia Jax. Stratton outlasted Jax in a hard-hitting match, with Tiffy Time busting her former friend open with a chair before hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

During the match, Naomi and Jade Cargill made their presence felt, which almost led to a title change. The rivals are also looking to get their hands on Stratton's title, so it won't be surprising if SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis makes a Fatal Four-Way match at Money in the Bank.

#4. Aleister Black to introduce a tag team partner?

Aleister Black (Credit: WWE.com)

Since returning last month, Aleister Black has feuded with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. Black has one win each against them, with Hayes trying his luck again last Friday. The match ended in a disqualification after The Miz and Hayed doubled-team Black.

With the numbers stacked against him, Black should be looking for backup. Karrion Kross perfectly fits the mold, but he's not on SmackDown. Black and Andrade have history, so it won't be out of the ordinary to see them team up. Other options include members of The Wyatt Sicks, who have been absent since Uncle Howdy's injury.

The WWE Universe has to wait for SmackDown next week to find out more on how these storylines evolve and what other surprises await them.

