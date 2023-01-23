Bloodline betrayal, Hall of Famers align with Becky Lynch - 5 Surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW XXX

The celebration of 30 years of WWE RAW will take over tonight's episode of the show, with several legends and Hall of Famers expected to be in attendance.

WWE has also prepared a stacked show with two Championship matches, a steel cage match, and a Tribal Court segment.

Tonight's show is expected to be a memorable one full of swerves and shocks, and here are just five of the biggest surprises that could happen on the show.

#5. Undertaker "passes the torch" to Bray Wyatt

Rumors heading into tonight's show note that there is set to be a ceremony involving LA Knight and The Undertaker, which could be seen as a "passing of the torch." It would make sense for Bray Wyatt to interfere in the segment and symbolize how he is the new version of The Undertaker in WWE.

Wyatt was unable to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 in a match that many believed should have been the passing of the torch, so this could be WWE's way of making up for it and pushing Wyatt as one of their top guys.

#4. Austin Theory defeats Bobby Lashley after MVP interference

The Hurt Business has been trying to get back on the same page in recent weeks, it doesn't look as though it's going according to plan. MVP will be on hand again this week on WWE RAW and will probably try to help Bobby Lashley pick up Championship gold again so he can prove that he has a use for The Almighty.

Much like last week, this could go completely wrong and instead end up costing him the match and the chance to regain his title since Theory is now in The Royal Rumble match, which means he won't be defending the Championship this weekend.

#3. Becky Lynch receives surprising help inside the steel cage

Becky Lynch and Bayley have been at odds since making her return to WWE last year, and their feud should come to an end inside the steel cage. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are banned from ringside, but that's probably not going to stop the Women's Tag Team Champions from getting involved, which could lead to Becky Lynch being handed some backup.

Talks of Bayley wrestling Lita or Trish have been circulating in recent months, and either one or even both could help Becky Lynch fight off Sky and Kai and then push for a shot at those championships.

#2. The Judgement Day defeat The Usos on WWE RAW

The Usos will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships tonight against Judgment Day, which means that the titles will be split if they lose. Clearly, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are one of the strongest teams on WWE RAW at the moment and could pick up a win if it's those two who represent the team.

The Usos have their own issues within The Bloodline at the moment, and it could even escalate further if the Tribal Court ceremony comes before their title defense. Kevin Owens could invade in order to send one final message to Roman Reigns.

#1. Sami Zayn finally betrays The Bloodline on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn is definitely aware that The Bloodline no longer has his best interests at heart, and this week's Tribal Court ceremony could make it clear. With Roman Reigns' family in attendance, Zayn will probably be left out.

Zayn could decide that this is no longer for him, betray The Bloodline and later go on to help Kevin Owens in his quest to make a statement against The Tribal Chief.

Do you think tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be full of surprises? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

