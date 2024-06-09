Bloodline member fails to return, unexpected retirement - 4 major superstars who could leave WWE in 2024

It has been reported many times this year that WWE had opted to sign a mass amount of superstars to five-year contracts back in 2019. This means that many major stars have their contracts expiring later this year and some may opt against re-signing.

Ricochet appears to be the first to decide to walk away from the company when his contract expires in the near future, but there could be many other major stars who could follow in his footsteps before the end of the year.

#4. Natalya

Natalya has been part of WWE for almost two decades, she has helped to shape the women's division both on and off screen and has become a dependable veteran of the locker room in that time.

Nattie is one of many stars whose contracts are set to expire this summer and is already in negotiations to sign a new deal. There have been rumors of her heading over to AEW, but until her deal officially expires, the company is not allowed to approach her with an offer. That being said, the longer she waits to re-sign, the more likely it becomes that she may not pick up a new deal.

#3. Brock Lesnar

Was SummerSlam 2023 the last sight of Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for almost a year despite rumored plans to bring him back in January. It's unclear how long his deal with the company is at present and if he will be making any kind of return after the recent controversy that seemingly identified him in the Janel Grant Lawsuit.

Triple H recently claimed that Lesnar was still part of the company, but that could change very quickly if he receives an offer from elsewhere while being exiled by WWE.

#2. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's contract has already expired and she is now considered to be a free agent. There has been no news on her negotiating a new deal, but it has been noted that she is hoping to take some time away from the company and could return in 2025.

That being said, now that she's a free agent, she can be approached by other wrestling companies who could offer her new opportunities outside of WWE since Becky Lynch has accomplished more than any other female wrestler of her generation. Lynch is married to Seth Rollins, who recently signed a new deal with the company himself, which makes her departure unlikely but not completely out of the question.

#1. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns walked away from WWE following WrestleMania after he lost his championship to Cody Rhodes. Ahead of the match, he teased in several interviews that he would be leaving if he lost the title and it seems that he could have done just that.

There was speculation that Reigns could be returning at WWE SummerSlam but all recent advertisements have been removed and now it seems that there is no real date for his return. While it seems that there could be a place for him to return with The Bloodline, it could also be argued that the group has been re-designed to move forward without him.

