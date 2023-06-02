Bloodline member must win Money in the Bank ladder match to set up final showdown with Roman Reigns

Night of Champions was the platform that saw The Bloodline finally begin to crumble after more than three years of Roman Reigns being seen as the top dog in WWE.

Jimmy Uso was the man who delivered the superkick to Reigns, but this time Jey Uso seemingly wasn't in support of his brother, despite spending much of the year in his own feud with The Tribal Chief.

It's unclear what will happen on tonight's episode of SmackDown when Reigns celebrates his 1000-day reign as Universal Champion, but there could be a scenario set to unfold in the coming weeks.

The Money in the Bank ladder match could be where this story really unfolds if Jimmy Uso is the one who steps into the contract match and can set up a showdown with Roman Reigns.

At present, it doesn't appear that any members of The Bloodline will be involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but if WWE allows only seven stars to confirm their places, then there could be a late addition.

Could Jimmy Uso break off from Roman Reigns to feature in the Money in the Bank ladder match?

Jimmy Uso wasn't given a chance to shine like his brother Jey a few years ago, and now could be the perfect opportunity to capitalize on his momentum.

Given his actions at Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso could be handed a shot at Roman Reigns, but it makes more sense for him to earn it through the Money in the Bank ladder match.

A cash-in would then allow him to choose when Reigns is at his weakest and even ask his brother Jey to help him, which would then confirm that The Bloodline is well and truly a thing of the past.

