Bloodline member to return on WWE SmackDown after almost three years to help Nia Jax? Exploring major alliance

Nia Jax faces a tough challenge this week on WWE SmackDown as she takes on Tiffany Stratton in the hopes of regaining her WWE Women's Championship.

Ad

Many women in the locker room have already made it clear that they, too, have their eyes on the prize. Hence, the contest might see some outside interference. But Jax could have a plan B in her cousin, Tamina Snuka.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Nia Jax and Naomi started getting closer over the past few weeks before they set their sights on the WWE Women's Championship. But Jax could have recruited her cousin and former tag team partner, Tamina, to ensure she doesn't leave empty-handed.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Jax has a history of getting outsmarted by her allies, as both Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton have betrayed her in the past. But Tamina is family and someone Jax can trust.

Ad

WWE hasn't featured Tamina on the main shows since her appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and hasn't provided any updates on her return. But this might be the perfect time for her to return and reunite with Nia Jax.

Will Nia Jax become the new WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown?

The match has all it takes to turn into a brawl since superstars like Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi also have their eyes on the title. It could be a sign that a multi-woman match might be on the cards. But Jax will need some backup if the interference begins.

Ad

Ad

Despite wanting the same thing, it will be interesting to see if Naomi and Nia Jax come together with Tamina to create a female version of The Bloodline and dominate the Women's Division.

Now that the men's Bloodline storyline is over, it might be time for the women to step up and look after each other, ensuring the WWE Women's Championship returns to Jax.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More