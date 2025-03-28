Bloodline member to walk away from WWE after breaking up with Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The members of The Bloodline have had their fair share of heartbreaks, and this week's episode of WWE SmackDown could see Roman Reigns suffer another. The Original Tribal Chief is scheduled to appear on the blue brand alongside Seth Rollins and CM Punk for the contract signing of their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

The three superstars also crossed paths on last week's show, which led to an interesting exchange between CM Punk and Paul Heyman.

It is no secret that Heyman owes Punk a 'favor' as part of their deal, which saw the Best in the World compete alongside The Bloodline in the WarGames. Last week, Punk thanked Heyman for serving Reigns on a silver platter, seemingly sowing seeds of suspicion in the mind of the OTC against his Wiseman.

Punk and Rollins can continue to fuel the suspicion with their comments, adding to Heyman's frustrations, especially with Reigns seemingly questioning his loyalty. Things could take a turn for the worse if Roman Reigns outright questions Heyman over his allegiance with Punk.

This would give a heartbroken Heyman enough reasons to walk away from Roman Reigns, breaking up their alliance as he decides to leave SmackDown. It would leave the OTC alone in his endeavours and raise questions over Heyman, who could eventually return as Punk's ally in the build-up to WrestleMania.

Is karma coming back for Roman Reigns' successor on WWE SmackDown?

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat to become the Undisputed Tribal Chief. But that has not stopped his successor from running riot with the new Bloodline members on WWE SmackDown.

Last week, Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered in Jacob Fatu's match against Braun Strowman, causing the latter's win via DQ. The winner of this match was given a shot at the United States Championship, and Fatu has a potential reason to believe that his leader sabotaged him.

The growing tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu could see this missed title opportunity emerge as a turning point in their storyline. While the latter has pledged his allegiance to Sikoa and has done everything in his capacity to please the latter, he may soon start to question his Tribal Chief's motives behind costing him his significant opportunities on the blue brand.

