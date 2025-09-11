Bo Dallas to bring back his former tag team partner as The Wyatt Sicks' new member? Chances explored

The Wyatt Sicks are arguably one of the top factions in WWE, currently performing on the SmackDown brand. The stable is led by Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), and it includes Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. The group debuted in June 2024 and is inspired by the characters from the late-great Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. Dallas could now recruit a new member to his faction.

The Howdy-led faction has enthralled the audience with its haunting presentations and mysterious vignettes, incorporating psychological horror into storylines. Additionally, Lumis and Gacy defeated The Street Profits to win their first WWE Tag Team Championship on the July 11 episode of SmackDown and successfully retained it in a rematch at Clash in Paris 2025.

Having achieved significant success on the blue brand, Bo Dallas might add Curtis Axel as the newest member of The Wyatt Sicks. Dallas and Axel previously teamed up in the Stamford-based promotion as The B-Team. They held the WWE Tag Team Championship before disbanding in 2020, when Axel was released from the company due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a brief run as a producer in 2022, the veteran returned to the independent circuit this year at the Extreme Measures Two event held by Midwest All-Star Wrestling. He teamed up with Cal Bloom to defeat The Gentlemen's Club (Aaron Arsenal and Lennox Leone) in his first match in five years.

In a shocking twist, Curtis Axel might return to WWE. On SmackDown, Bo Dallas could introduce him as the newest member of The Wyatt Sicks. With Axel's potential arrival, the Wyatts could kick off a storyline touching upon the history of The B-Team. Moreover, the group could assert its dominance in the tag team divisions of RAW and NXT if Axel and Dallas team up again.

The 45-year-old second-generation wrestler has worked with top names like Paul Heyman and Triple H in the past. Therefore, the veteran could be a valuable addition to a relatively new faction like The Wyatt Sicks.

That said, this scenario is speculative, and it remains to be seen what surprises the creative team has planned for fans.

MFT to finally challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown?

After a successful WWE Tag Team Championship defense against The Street Profits at Clash in Paris, The Wyatt Sicks might face new challengers for the title on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The Wyatts have been closely following MFT's actions in recent weeks. After SummerSlam 2025, they were seen in the background of segments involving Solo Sikoa and Co. This led to speculation about the two teams squaring off at Clash in Paris, but it didn't happen.

WWE might now decide to give fans the much-awaited match and have the Sikoa-led MFT challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship tomorrow night on the blue brand show. Both teams' members are known for their hard-hitting in-ring style and their ability to play the numbers game to their advantage. Hence, it could be a stellar showdown.

That said, this angle is also speculative, and fans will have to wait and see how things turn out on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

