Bobby Fish undergoes surgery following NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Bobby Fish was confirmed to be injured following last Sunday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Bobby Fish injured his elbow during his match featuring the Kings of NXT and the Undisputed Era. WWE confirmed that Fish has had surgery on his injured arm.

WWE released a video looking into the "Casualties of WarGames" and revealed the injuries of the night. WarGames saw injuries to five NXT Superstars, including Bobby Fish.

The video package confirmed that Candice Le Rae and Dakota Kai had suffered serious injuries, along with Bobby Fish. Johnny Gargano and Oney Lorcan also came out of their respective matches bruised and battered.

Pat McAfee himself also appeared to be suffering from the after-effects of WarGames on the Pat McAfee Show.

Bobby Fish's injury was originally thought to be a minor one

Bobby Fish's injuries at NXT WarGames were not considered to be very serious and many expected an appearance from him on the next episode of NXT. However, the extent of the injury was unknown.

This was confirmed by Triple H himself on Sunday's post-show media call, where The Game revealed he did not know the extent of the damage done. He said he came out of WarGames expecting some "bumps and bruises," but no "surgical repairs."

Bobby Fish was not the only NXT Superstar to come out of WarGames with a severe injury. As confirmed earlier, we probably will not be seeing the likes of Dakota Kai, Candice Le Rae, or Pat McAfee in the ring for some time.

Kai suffered an injury following the spot that saw Ember Moon perform the Eclipse on her while she was stuck in some chairs. Candice Le Rae also suffered an injury in the same match, when Shotzi Blackheart landed on her arm.

The spot which was the cause of Bobby Fish's injury happens to be the one where Pete Dunne stomped his arm onto the metal border between the two rings. Surgery was performed in order to re-attach Fish's triceps. This certainly comes as a blow to the Undisputed Era, but hopefully Fish will be back in action in no time.