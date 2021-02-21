"It's a blast, man"- Bobby Lashley on his current run with The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley is an unstoppable force, and he has been on a role for sometime now. Lashley seems almost indomitable and undefeatable at times, a quality he only received after he aligned himself with MVP. Together, the two formed what is now one of WWE's most dominant factions, The Hurt Business.

An American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, Bobby Lashley began his career in pro wrestling back in 2005 with WWE. Lashley has worked in a variety of promotions, such as WWE, IMPACT, AAA and Inoki Genome Federation.

In an interview with Andreas Hale of Sporting News, Bobby Lashley discussed his most recent run as the CEO of The Hurt Business. The group was formed in 2020, and it includes MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Lashley claims that he is having a "blast" so far working with all three men. He called this run one of his favorites.

"It's a blast, man. Probably one of my favorite times in my entire career because this is real. There have been angles before that people don't believe, but this one is authentic. These are my friends. I've known MVP for maybe 18 years now. I knew Sheldon in college when we wrestled against each other. We all see ourselves in Cedric, and we have a lot of knowledge we are passing along to him. It's not a character we just do on TV. It's who we are."

“We’re in the hurt business, and let me tell you business is boomin’”



The Hurt Business currently look like the most successful group in WWE, considering they hold a lot of gold. Bobby Lashley is the current United States Champion, and the duo of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are the RAW Tag Team Champions.

What is next for Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business?

The Hurt Business in WWE

Bobby Lashley will head into Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view preparing for upcoming opponents. He will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against both Riddle and Keith Lee.

Meanwhile, WWE has not confirmed whether the duo of Alexander and Benjamin will defend their titles. The RAW Tag Team Champions have yet to have any serious competition since their feud with The New Day ended.

