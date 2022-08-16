Bobby Lashley defeats 2-time WWE Champion on RAW in their first-ever match to retain the US Title

Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against AJ Styles on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This was the first time ever that the two stars had a one-on-one match against each other in the ring. The All Mighty has been on a dominant run as champion, and has multiple successful title defenses under his belt already.

The Phenomenal One has held the coveted title three times in his career, and he was looking to capture it for a fourth.

The duo put on an entertaining match on RAW, which had a couple of big moves. The bout was temporarily interrupted by Dexter Lumis, who tried to jump over the barricade but was dragged out by security.

The Miz and former NXT Champion Ciampa also made an appearance during the bout, but they left after Lumis showed up. AJ Styles locked Lashley in the Calf Crusher, but the latter reversed it into the Hurt Lock.

In the end, Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but The All Mighty dodged it and hit him with a devastating spear to emerge victorious via pinfall.

