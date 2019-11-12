Bobby Lashley discusses his run with Lio Rush, reveals whether they'll pair up again (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 12 Nov 2019, 15:45 IST SHARE

Might we see this pairing again?

Ahead of WWE Live in Glasgow, I had the pleasure of being invited to chat with former Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

Following the former United States Champion's run with Lio Rush, The Man of the Hour took a lengthy absence from WWE before returning and winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in only his second match on the black and gold's new USA Network format.

Well, I asked The Dominator what his thoughts are on Rush returning to the black and gold, and whether the pair may ever reunite.

Just before his Cruiserweight Championship win, I had the pleasure of speaking with Lio Rush. His favorite WWE memory at that point was, quote, "Everything I did with Bobby."

What do you think of him returning to NXT?

It was awesome. It was awesome. It was something that was going so good, and it was going so good that it got pulled. I've seen that.

Lio and I had some great chemistry. We were working really well together and I think if we had kept going, we could have done some big things, but I'm lost, I'm clueless right now.

I like Lio, and I like what he's doing. He just put out an album today so I've downloaded that. I still support things he does and, I don't know, now we are coming up to the NXT rivalry, there might be something with me and Lio against each other or on the same side. I don't know but I'm open to either one.

Meanwhile, I also asked Lashley which celebrity he'd take on if he could choose anyone from outside of wrestling.

Advertisement

Thanks to WWE for setting up the chat with Bobby Lashley.

Now you can rate every match from WWE RAW, SmackDown and every pay-per-view on Sportskeeda!