Bobby Lashley ends former champion's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 38

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has ended the undefeated streak of the giant Omos at WrestleMania 38.

Omos, on a dominant winning streak that included former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, issued an open challenge to anyone in the WWE locker room to a match at WrestleMania. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the former CEO of The Hurt Business returned following Omos' victory over The Viking Raiders in a handicap match. Hitting a shoulder tackle on the giant and taking him off his feet for the first time in WWE, Lashley accepted the Nigerian-born star's challenge.

It proved to be a wise choice for The All Mighty, who walked out of 'Mania with the victory after a hard-hitting contest, which saw him thrown high above Omos' head at one point. Lashley was able to pull off some impressive feats of strength in his own right, though, as he suplexed the Nigerian-born giant and delivered some high-impact spears to put him down for the three-count.

With momentum gained from his victory over the former RAW Tag Team Champion, Lashley may look to make his way back to the WWE Championship picture, a title he was never officially defeated for.

Bobby Lashley is no stranger to defeating monster heels at WrestleMania

Though his win over Omos was an impressive feat, it is not the first time Bobby Lashley has bested a dominant monster heel at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Perhaps Lashley's most notable WrestleMania appearance, he acted as a representative for Donald Trump in the Battle of the Billionaires: Hair vs. Hair match. The bout saw the All Mighty go up against Vince McMahon's choice, The Samoan Bulldozer Umaga.

ECW World Champion at the time, Bobby Lashey would defeat the 350lb beast at WrestleMania 23 and saw McMahon shaved bald afterwards.

