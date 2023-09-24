Bobby Lashley to pay for his mistakes? 10-time WWE champion's impending return could ensure it!

Since making his WWE return, Bobby Lashley has been busy on SmackDown. Early on, it felt like Lashley was going to be a face. However, recent developments have led to him turning heel. While many people have different views on this development, Lashley could end up regretting his heel turn.

The All Mighty's choice of becoming a villain could lead to the return of a 10-time WWE Champion. And if this return takes place, Lashley will have to be cautious at all times. The returning superstar in question here is Brock Lesnar.

A designated free agent in WWE, Lesnar last fought Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. However, the reason why The Beast Incarnate could lock horns with Lashley is that during the former's last appearance at SummerSlam, he teased turning face by shaking Rhodes' hand.

Given the history Lashley and Lesnar share, WWE could officially turn the latter into a face and make him feud with Lashley again. This rivalry would lead to The All Mighty gaining more credibility, and WWE also could benefit from Lesnar's appearance on television. Also, considering The Beast Incarnate does not have many feuds on RAW, this rivalry would be a great opportunity for him.

Bobby Lashley recently revealed who inspired him to join WWE

Since making his WWE debut in 2005, Bobby Lashley has achieved many accolades in WWE and his life. Lashley's athletic ability has led to him succeeding in various wrestling promotions and even in MMA. However, if it wasn't for a 12-time World Champion, fans wouldn't have seen Bobby compete in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview with the Millionaire Goals Podcast, Lashley revealed it was Kurt Angle who inspired him to join WWE. The All Mighty detailed that during a practice session at the Olympic Training Center, Angle complimented Lashley on his look and asked him about professional wrestling. Bobby Lashley said:

"[And then] Kurt Angle, who was in the WWE at the time, Kurt comes down, he sees us, and he was like, 'Man, Bobby,' he said, 'You got a good look. You ever think about doing professional wrestling?'" [From 06:53 to 07:03]

Check out the video below:

Given the career Bobby Lashley has had, it is safe to say Kurt Angle made the right choice by putting professional wrestling into the former's mind. While his career has been decorated with various achievements, it will be interesting to see what Lashley will achieve in the near future.