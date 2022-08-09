"I thought about this the other day" - Bobby Lashley has a plan to bring back popular WWE stable

Bobby Lashley is still thinking of ways to bring The Hurt Business back in WWE.

The Hurt Business was a faction that helped carry a great deal of WWE programming during the ThunderDome era in 2020. The group, unfortunately, broke up weeks before WrestleMania 37 when fans were scheduled to be in attendance for the show.

The group's reformation has been teased a few times since, but it has never been adequately executed to bring the group back to its former glory.

Bobby Lashley was a guest on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss various subjects. When asked about a potential reformation of The Hurt Business in the future, Lashley proposed an idea about how that could happen.

"You know what, I was thinking about what could happen to actually bring us together, and I thought about this the other day," Bobby Lashley said. "I was like, if [MVP] made Omos too dangerous, where he couldn’t contain him anymore, and Omos turned on him, he would need somebody to help him. There’s only one person that can beat Omos."

Bobby Lashley on how Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander could rejoin the group as well

During the same show, Lashley discussed how Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander could rejoin the group.

The current United States explained that the first part of the idea reunites Lashley and MVP, but he also has plans to bring Cedric and Benjamin back into the fold as well.

“Then, I may need some help," Bobby Lashley continued. "And if I need some help, you have Cedric, you have Shelton, you have, we can take him down, and then we’re babyfaces again. They’ll love us. Anything can happen.” [H/T: Fightful]

Whether or not this ever happens is anyone's guess. But it's cool to see that Lashley is still thinking of ways to reunite with The Hurt Business.

What do you make of Lashley's comments? Would you like to see The Hurt Business reform as a babyface faction in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

