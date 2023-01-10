Bobby Lashley returns: Is The Hurt Business back on WWE RAW?

WWE fans who love The Hurt Business had reason to be excited when Bobby Lashley made his return on RAW this week. He returned to the red brand after serving his suspension, putting everyone on notice with his actions.

Lashley returned to obliterate Austin Theory with a Spear and declared his entry in the Royal Rumble match. However, WWE chose to shine the spotlight on a potential Hurt Business reunion, with him and his former associate MVP engaging in a chat backstage.

MVP addressed The All Mighty and told him that it was his actions that got him reinstated on RAW. He then proposed doing business with him and informed him that he had already held talks with Adam Pearce, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. The former WWE Champion stated that he was not ready to clear the air yet, something his former manager claimed he understood.

Although it was a tense backstage segment, the very thought of WWE reuniting The Hurt Business was music to many fans' ears. Bobby Lashley may have poured cold water on the reunion, but expect this storyline to bear fruit in the coming weeks. Should MVP manage to get his band back together, everyone on RAW should be worried. Let's hope business is booming in the coming weeks.

The Hurt Business' achievements in WWE

The WWE Universe always has time for great factions, and they had a lot to spare for The Hurt Business. Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin had a phenomenal run together and are recognized as one of the best stables of the modern era.

Together, the four superstars ran the show and had everyone watching over their shoulders. They boosted their threat by winning multiple championships and taking it to most of the roster in the process. Among themselves, they held the WWE Championship, the United States Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championship, and the WWE 24/7 Championship.

This goes to show that business was truly booming when MVP's men were in town. Although they have had their splits and tense moments in the past, Triple H and the creative team are reportedly keen on reuniting the stable.

If that is the case, the interactions between the four men on the upcoming episodes of RAW should be watched with keen interest.

