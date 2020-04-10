Bobby Lashley reveals which legendary WWE Superstar introduced him to pro wrestling

Bobby Lashley credits one of the greatest of all time for bringing him into pro wrestling.

Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005 and is a former Intercontinental and US Champion.

Bobby Lashley took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the Olympic Training Center. Lashley revealed that Kurt Angle and WWE had come to film on that day. He went on to say Kurt Angle pulled him aside after training was over and told him that he wanted to bring him to WWE. Lashley added that he was offered a contract with WWE's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, soon after.

Lashley also informed us that he had been following Angle's career since college and added that he was already a big fan at the time. You can check out Lashley's post below:

Bobby Lashley went on to make his WWE debut in 2005. He had a successful run in the company, winning the Intercontinental Championship and ECW World Championship before leaving the company in 2008. Lashley's biggest match in that WWE run had to be the match at WrestleMania 23 in the Battle of the Billionaires where he represented current United States president Donald Trump.

Lashley returned to WWE in 2018. Despite some bright moments since his return, he hasn't really had any good storylines to be able to sink his teeth into.