Bobby Lashley reveals which WWE Superstars could easily transition to MMA (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 12 Nov 2019, 19:11 IST SHARE

Lashley tipped some top stars for possible MMA careers!

Ahead of WWE Live in Glasgow, I had the pleasure of speaking with two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

During our chat, Lashley revealed that he's still signed with Bellator, so I took the opportunity to ask who he thought could transition from WWE into MMA.

I asked you earlier to bring someone from outside of wrestling into the squared circle, so let's try the opposite.

You have a lot of experience in the world of MMA. Is there anyone in WWE you think, "Man, they could definitely be successful in MMA if they put their mind to it"?

I wouldn't say just one person. I mean, hell, I was just talking to somebody yesterday about it because there is, of course, weight classes.

I say, the one thing in wrestling is if you're athletic and you have some kind of martial arts background, it will get you a long ways.

I think someone like Shelton Benjamin can definitely do it.

[Baron] Corbin! I held mitts for him and I was like, "dang, he has hands." He could do it. He would need to get his wrestling down but he could do it.

I don't know who else would want to do it. Chad Gable. Little Shorty G! He has some Greco experience and Greco experience will take you a long ways.

Advertisement

I know that Lio [Rush] and I have talked about him getting into it, because there's weight classes but I think he would be scrappy, he'd be a hard person to deal with. I don't want to leave people out. There's a lot of people that I think could possibly do it.

Lashley then mentioned a former WWE Superstar currently doing it, and teased a match following the revelation that he's still signed with Bellator.

Swagger's out there doing it, at Heavyweight, in Bellator. You never know! I'd be up for fighting anybody.

I think we have a few more people. Samoa Joe, he can throw.

[Hurricane] Helms, with the exception of his little motorcycle accident on his foot, if he had an opportunity back in the day, he definitely would be one that could throw down.

Jamie Noble! Not on the "roster" roster, but backstage, I believe he could make it happen.

TJ [Wilson], he's a big fight fan, he could probably do it.

Hell, I don't know, go down the roster. Cesaro, I think he might be able to do something, too. I don't know if he has a background in athletics but he's a very athletic person.

Drew! [McIntyre] - but he might end up biting somebody's head off and getting thrown in jail.

But it is a possibility. Anybody can fight, man.

Thanks to WWE for setting up the chat with Bobby Lashley.

Now you can rate every match from WWE RAW, SmackDown and every pay-per-view on Sportskeeda!