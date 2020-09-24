Bobby Lashley sends a message to Brock Lesnar

The WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has returned to his "serious" side recently, thanks to The Hurt Business. Ever since Lashley's return to WWE in 2018, one of the biggest matches that fans have wanted to see is his clash against The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley himself has previously mentioned his desire to have a match against Lesnar on multiple occasions. Recently, a fan asked him on Twitter to fight Lesnar, to which Lashley replied that he has been waiting for him.

Been waitin’ on him. I’ve done my part. https://t.co/8umtha1IHp — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) September 23, 2020

It was reported recently that Lesnar's WWE contract has expired and he is technically a "free agent". But in all likeliness, he will sign with WWE again once the situation gets better. Fans would hope to see the dream clash between him and Bobby Lashley after that.

Bobby Lashley's recent run in WWE

After a mediocre period which saw him being involved in the Lana-Rusev storyline, Bobby Lashley has redeemed himself in a way, thanks to his association with MVP.

The two were further joined by Shelton Benjamin which led to the formation of The Hurt Business. Recently, The Hurt Business added Cedric Alexander as its fourth member.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley won the United States title from Apollo Crews at Payback and is set to defend the title in a rematch at Clash of Champions this Sunday.