"Bobby fared very well" - Bobby Lashley had a "shoot" wrestling match with WWE Hall of Famer in OVW [Exclusive]

Before making his debut on the WWE main roster, Bobby Lashley trained in Ohio Valley Wrestling. At the time, OVW was a developmental territory for WWE to prepare the next big stars. Many notable names have come from OVW, including former world champions like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Randy Orton.

Recently, "The Starmaker" Kenny Bolin, who was a manager in OVW and provided WWE with many top stars, appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Money in the Bank preview video. He revealed that current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley had a legitimate wrestling match with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry in OVW.

"When I had [Bobby Lashley in OVW], the promo skills were not quite there," Bolin said. "That was probably a good reason for why he was with me. The look has always been there. He has not aged a day since I had him in the mid 2000s. You look at him today, he probably even looks better today than he did then, and he was probably the best looking athlete then. Not a lot of people know this but Bobby Lashley and Mark Henry had a bit of a shoot wrestling match once in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Bobby fared pretty well. They were both my boys so I don't wanna get any real heat going but Bobby fared very well, we'll just say that. Bobby's a tough individual."

Bobby Lashley and Mark Henry have had only one recorded singles match against one another. It took place in the 2006 King of the Ring tournament and resulted in a win for Lashley via countout.

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship this Sunday

Official match graphic for Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley

Following his win over Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley required a new challenger since The Scottish Warrior could not contractually challenge him for the world title again.

As a result, The New Day's Kofi Kingston stepped up to the call.

Kofi was awarded a title shot because he defeated Lashley in a singles match back in May. However, The New Day member doesn't seem to be the favorite heading into the match, given the events that transpired on RAW earlier this week, when Lashley cut an intense promo at the end of the episode.

