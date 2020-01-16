Bobby Lashley vows to end feud with Rusev next week on WWE RAW

Mixed tag-team match set for next week

Bobby Lashley has vowed to end his feud with Rusev on next week's RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion has been involved in this feud since October, and there have been way too many twists and turns.

Next week, Lashley and his new wife, Lana will team up to face Rusev and Liv Morgan, both former partners of Lana, in a mixed tag-team match. The match was made official on RAW this week after the challenge was put forward by the Ravishing Russian.

Lashley has claimed that he wants to end this feud so that he can put Rusev behind and concentrate on the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Lana. He tweeted:

He has already revealed to Sportskeeda's very own, Gary Cassidy that he is only doing these storylines to get his match with Brock Lesnar. He said:

“That’s [match with Lesnar] the only reason I came back [to WWE] so everything that I’m doing around it, I don’t even know why I’m doing. I’m just doing whatever I need to do to get to that match - whether it’s singing, bringing my sisters on or playing that nonsense. They’ve held me back this long and I don’t know if it’s a point of paying dues here. I don’t care what it is, I’m going to get that match.”

With Lesnar entering the Rumble at #1, will we see Lashley eliminating him and setting up a feud for WrestleMania?