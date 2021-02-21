"I thought about this for years" - Bobby Lashley reveals which WWE Superstar he always wanted to work with

Bobby Lashley has become one of the most dominant Superstars on WWE's roster. One of the reasons for his success of late can be credited to his good friend and fellow Hurt Business member, MVP. Lashley recently revealed that he has wanted to work with MVP for some time now.

The current WWE United States Champion got his first big break in WWE back in 2005. During his first stint with the company from 2005 to 2008, Lashley won the United States title and was also a two-time ECW World Champion.

Following his 2008 release, The Dominator worked for major promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and AAA before returning to WWE in 2018.

In a recent interview with Andreas Hale of Sporting News, Bobby Lashley revealed that he had been thinking about making a possible run with MVP for years now.

In fact, the United States Champion was the first to tell MVP that they would be working together following his Royal Rumble return.

"Yeah, because I told him we would be. At first, it went in one ear and out the other but he was listening. He's like a mixture between The Rock, Don King and Suge Knight. I wanted him back here so we could run together and then we started putting it together. Mentally, I thought about this for years if and when he stepped back through those WWE doors again. It eventually turned into The Hurt Business and we had the components with Shelton and Cedric."

Lashley and MVP teamed up shortly after their meeting at the Royal Rumble and formed the Hurt Business. Since it's formation, the faction has risen through the ranks at a rapid pace thanks to the smart thinking and tutelage of MVP.

Bobby Lashley has a tough challenge at Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley has been living up to his "Dominator" nickname for some time now. However, the United States Champion has a tough task ahead of him this Sunday. He will defend his title against not only Riddle, but Keith Lee as well.

The three Superstars will meet at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship. It will be difficult for Lashley to take on both men simultaneously, despite besting them on previous episodes of RAW.

What do you think will be the outcome of the upcoming Elimination Chamber match? Will Bobby Lashley retain his United States Championship? Let us know down below.