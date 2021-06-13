Bollywood star Akshay Kumar sends a hilarious tweet involving The Undertaker and three other major WWE Superstars

Legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker has a massive fan following in India. The Undertaker's character has also appeared in a Bollywood movie, Akshay Kumar's hit Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996 in which the Bollywood star fights The Undertaker and defeats him.

Ahead of the movie's 25 years competition since its release, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to repost a hilarious meme:

"Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker".

The meme had WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar, Triple H and Roman Reigns, all of whom have defeated the Phenom in a WWE ring. It also had Akshay Kumar in it, a nod to him defeating the WWE legend in his movie.

The Bollywood star however clarified in his tweet that it was pro-wrestler Brian Lee who played the character of The Undertaker in the movie:

"A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film," wrote Akshay Kumar in his tweet.

Here's a small clip of Brian Lee playing the character of The Undertaker in Bollywood movie Khiladiyon ka Khiladi.

Not many WWE Superstars can claim to have a clean victory over The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Debuting in 1990, the Phenom dominated the WWE ring for three decades. Very few stars were able to pick up a clean victory over him.

Brock Lesnar infamously defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX, ending his legendary 21-match undefeated streak at the Grandest Stage of Them All. 14-time world champion Triple H is considered one of The Undertaker's greatest rivals, having faced him on multiple occasions and also managing to defeat him. Most recently, Roman Reigns defeated the Phenom in the main event of WrestleMania 33, a match and decision that was highly criticized by fans and critics at the time.

