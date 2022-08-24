Booker T calls WWE RAW Superstar an "extraordinary" talent

WWE legend Booker T has lavished praise on RAW Superstar Kevin Owens, calling the latter an extraordinary talent.

Kevin Owens has been a key player on WWE's main roster since he was called up from NXT in 2015. Over the last year, he has had a stellar run on the red brand, which includes a WrestleMania main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T lauded the match between Kevin Owens and Chad Gable from this week's episode of RAW. The Hall of Famer had special praise for Owens and how the former Universal Champion is in tremendous shape.

"Big ups to my man Kevin Owens and Chad Gable. Those guys went out there and they had a hell of a match. Kevin Owens, you know, made an appearance as for as an Open Challenge, he made the call and said, 'Hey man, I'm gonna show up and go out here and do my thing,'" said Booker T. [24:52 - 25:10]

He further praised The Prizefighter's physical prowess:

"He's not going to be a guy that's going to be an unexpected entry at the Olympia or anything like that, but the guy is in tip-top wrestling shape, and watch what Kevin Owens goes out there and does and be able to manipulate his body into going out there and pulling off. Guy's extraordinary, he's talent and I just love watching him work," said the Hall of Famer. [25:45 - 26:05]

Booker T also noted how Owens has the outstanding skill of showcasing an entertaining performance inside the squared circle.

What did Kevin Owens do on this week's WWE RAW?

After his recent return on the red brand, Owens has seemingly reverted to his menacing 'Prizefighter' gimmick. He previously attacked Ezekiel and also competed in a hard-hitting match against Drew McIntyre.

On this week's WWE RAW, Alpha Academy member Chad Gable put out an Open Challenge, which was answered by Owens. KO and Gable put on a superb match, including fascinating maneuvers from both stars.

The former Universal Champion won the bout against the Alpha Academy member after he landed a vicious powerbomb. After his recent victory, fans will have to wait and see what's next for Owens on the company's programming.

