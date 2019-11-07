Booker T discusses WWE's decision to crown The Fiend as the Universal Champion

Arunava Ghoshal
07 Nov 2019, 23:28 IST

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

In a recent episode of his The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked Crown Jewel and how it concluded with The Fiend as the brand new Universal Champion. The former five-time World Champion also drew comparisons between his King Booker persona and that of Bray Wyatt.

His thoughts on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

While discussing the Fiend's victory over Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, Booker T brought up how Bray Wyatt made his main roster debut and stood up to the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker. He believes that the current WWE Universal Champion can now fulfill his dream of conquering the world, something that he has been trying to do since appearing on the main roster.

Acknowledging the popularity of The Fiend, Booker T stated that WWE did the right thing by putting the title on Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend has arrived and now, where does The Fiend go? He can't just keep popping up and cut the lights. We need to put the title on him, put the rocket on him and send him straight to the moon and let everybody else chase. Finally, we got to find somebody who can beat The Fiend.

Distinguishing King Booker from The Fiend

Booker T is all praises for Bray Wyatt but he also thinks that The Fiend is not someone who needs to be the WWE Universal Champion to succeed.

In his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled his days as King Booker and compared The Fiend's ascend to the top with his King of the Ring and World Heavyweight Championship victories.

Bray Wyatt even though he doesn't need the title to conquer the whole thing as King Booker needed, he needed the Championship. I don't think King Booker's reign would have been complete without the Championship. So I looked at it from that perspective.

