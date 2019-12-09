Booker T explains why The Rock is best promo guy of all-time

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE

The Rock on the mic

The Rock is perhaps one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time and maybe even in the history of pro wrestling. What made him stand out was not just his in-ring work, but also his work on the mich, which raised the bar by a few notches.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about The Rock and how he was the best on the mic.

In his The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed why The Rock is the best promo guy of all-time in pro wrestling.

"There have been so many great promos. The Rock was the best promo guy that ever did it because he really knew how to capture the moment and when I say to capture the moment I mean he talked about the local area where we were, the stadium, where he went to eat, he took you on a story. When you do it like that you're just standing in awe, man.

"There will never be any better." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Booker T also credited former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz who helped wrestlers write exciting promos and had several ideas for promos.