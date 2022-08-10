Booker T hits out at former WWE stars for their comments on his fight with Batista 

WWE legend Booker T has hit out at Renee Dupree and Paul London for spreading inaccurate details about his fight with Batista.

Booker T and Batista got into a scuffle behind-the-scenes in WWE ahead of SummerSlam 2006. The two iconic superstars had a legitimate fight while filming a commercial.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, a fan asked Booker T about his response to Paul London and Kid Kash's comments on the fight during their appearance on Renee Dupree's podcast, Cafe De Rene. The two-time Hall of Famer stated in no uncertain terms that London and Dupree shouldn't be talking about his fight with Batista as what they said was inaccurate.

"Let me tell you something about Paul London and Renee Dupree's show. Those guys don't know what the hell they're talking about. Every story that I've heard just about has some kind of inaccuracy in it. I don't know why they will be telling a story about why Batista and I had any kinda problem with each other, any kinda altercation, because that's not a story for neither," said Booker T. [From 27:44 to 28:12]

Booker T stated that he and Batista are friends and that they'd acknowledge each other if they met now.

"But, real men don't go talk about stuff like that. And if I saw Batista today - I'm sure if Batista saw me today - we'll give each other a dab and say, 'Hey man, what's going on? Much love,'" said the Hall of Famer. [From 44:23 to 44:39]

What did the former WWE stars say about Booker T and Batista's fight?

Kid Kash was a guest on the Cafe De Rene podcast along with Paul London and he said that he was told by someone that the reason for the fight between Booker T and Batista was over a chair.

"He [Batista] walked up to Booker and told Booker that he was in his chair or something like that when Booker thought it was funny and laughed and then he proceeded to say something about who draws money here or something like that," said Kid Kash. [From 2:12:23 to 2:12:43]

London stated that the WWE commercial Batista and Booker T were filming a shot in a mansion and that he was outside when the real-life fight happened.

