Booker T in-ring return confirmed; opponents revealed

Booker T has been inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame twice

Booker T has confirmed that he will return to the ring to compete in a tag team match for his Reality of Wrestling promotion on February 8.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer repeatedly teased in the build-up to the Royal Rumble that he could either participate in the 30-man Rumble match or team with his brother, Stevie Ray, to face The Revival.

However, although he was in attendance at Minute Maid Park for the event, the 54-year-old ended up calling commentary for the men’s Rumble and he did not get involved in any of the in-ring action.

Now, just 24 hours after the Rumble concluded, it has been confirmed that Booker will indeed be stepping back inside a wrestling ring, but it will be for Reality of Wrestling – the promotion he runs in Houston, Texas – instead of WWE.

I’m back in the ring! https://t.co/lguQ3IMtFJ — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) January 28, 2020

Booker T’s next opponent

As you can see from the tweet, Booker T will return as the Reality of Wrestling team captain to take on former ROW Heavyweight Champion Ryan Davidson and The Renegades.

This will be the first time that Booker has competed in a match since he defeated Rex Andrews at ROW’s The Last Stand event in January 2019.