Zelina Vega was released from WWE earlier this week in a move that came as a big surprise. Vega was reportedly released for not giving up her Twitch account. Vega starting her OnlyFans account could have been another issue.

Hey @Zelina_VegaWWE Thanks for standing strong for labor solidarity. I support you. Please email me PresidentCarteris@sagaftra.org https://t.co/tYEiiFhB9S — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) November 14, 2020

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang and SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris have both commented since her release from WWE.

Booker T opens up about Zelina Vega's WWE release

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

Booker T discussed Zelina Vega's release on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. During the episode, Booker T revealed what a big fan he was of Vega's work and how watching her talk about her release on Twitch "broke his heart":

Zelina Vega, she definitely was... if we would have had a fav five for the ladies, she'd have been in there. I thought she was coming up and then one day she's here and boom, next day she's gone. Of course, watching her on the Twitch channel talk about it, it broke my heart, you know, watching her cry and stuff. But one thing about it, we move on and we find a soft landing and we keep doing our thing. But I just want to say, I'm sad to see her go because I thought she was talented. I thought she was someone that could have really made a huge difference to the card.

We were talking about this not too long ago, as far as when the Twitch thing first came around and I think somebody asked me a question about it and I said 'man, the young guys they're gonna have to figure out how to make this thing work'. I say this because, what would you do? I'm posing the question to myself. Well, I'm not of this era, you know what I mean? I'm from the era before. Things were different for me. I'm not a talent on the roster any more and I'm sure if I was, I'd be in the same predicament that each and every one of the stars are right now. I really would be.

Zelina Vega now has a 90-day non-compete clause before she can sign with another promotion. It's unfortunate that someone of Vega's talent was let go by WWE but their loss could be to the benefit of another promotion. Both AEW and Impact Wrestling could be interested in signing Vega when her non-compete clause runs oit

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling