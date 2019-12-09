Booker T reveals change in Vince McMahon's relationship with Superstars since the Attitude Era

Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Vince McMahon has been the main man in WWE and still has a personal relationship with most WWE Superstars despite being at the helm of WWE for over three decades.

Booker T revealed in his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore that Vince McMahon's relationship with WWE's Superstars has changed since the Attitude Era, where he had a closer relationship with his Superstars.

“You know, these days compared to the old days, the worker today compared to the worker back in the day. You got to understand, you know, back then coming up, I think Vince McMahon was a lot closer to the talent than he is to the talent on the roster today. I think the respect issue is a whole lot different as well, just because a lot of those guys were veterans."

The WWE Hall of Famer said that the difference from then to now is that a chunk of the roster consisted of wrestlers with experience and who were in their mid-30s, but that has changed now. And the current generation of Superstars may not have the power that the stars in the Attitude Era had.

"A lot of those guys were literally like grown men, in their 30s, mid-30s, so they were looked at from a different perspective. A lot of those guys were stars as well, man, they had a lot of star power. And you could trust them to be able to go out there and make certain decisions. And I do think certain guys on the roster today do have that that power to say, ‘Hey, maybe we should do it this way.’” (H/T 411 Mania)