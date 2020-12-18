WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not shy to voice his opinions on pro wrestling, and talk about how the business is different from when he was a wrestler. The former WWE Champion recently spoke about how he wouldn't fit in the current locker rooms in pro wrestling and why he would "clash" with modern wrestlers.

Booker T, who is no longer an active in-ring performer, had great success in WCW and WWE both as a singles and tag team star. The pro wrestling legend has shared dressing rooms with many greats over the years in his long career.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that the work ethic is missing in pro wrestling currently, and that a lot of wrestlers are "phoning it in".

“I think the game has changed. The young guys look at the game a lot differently. I don’t think I would work out in the locker room today. I would probably clash with a lot of the guys because I don’t agree with a lot of the work that’s going on in the ring. I don’t agree with a lot of the work ethic that’s brought to the table today. I just don’t. People can take that and say whatever they want and make whatever they want out of it, but some guys have work ethic and go out there and study it. But, there’s a term that’s called calling it in or phoning it in. There are a lot of guys that phone it in. I was never the guy to phone it in." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Booker T shared the dressing room with legends like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and other greats in WWE, as well as numerous legends in WCW.

Booker T's achievements in WWE

Booker T has been inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame, first as a singles star, and the second time as part of Harlem Heat, the tag team with his brother Stevie Ray. He won the WCW World title on five occasions while winning the WWE World Heavyweight title on one occasion, apart from winning other titles in both promotions.

Booker T as WCW Champion

In the same podcast, Booker T stated that a lot of current wrestlers need to work on a lot and that he believes that they may not be informed of it by others.