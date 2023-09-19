Booker T says WWE SmackDown star is "truly the next generation"

Booker T had nothing but praise for The Rock's segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee on the September 15 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Rock surprisingly returned in the opening segment after almost four years away from WWE. The 51-year-old went back and forth on the microphone with Theory before getting involved in a physical altercation with the up-and-coming SmackDown talent.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T tipped Theory to be a major star for years to come:

"The thing about Austin Theory is you might have heard me say it before about him, but he's that guy that plays his role. He's not a guy that's getting ahead of himself. He's not a guy that's reading his own press clippings or believing in the hype of what people are saying on the internet. This kid has got his head on his shoulders and he is truly the next generation of superstars in WWE." [1:41 – 2:11]

The biggest moment of Theory's career so far came at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated John Cena. The 26-year-old has also appeared in segments with WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

Booker T reacts to The Rock's selling

The segment featured a spot where Austin Theory punched The Rock five times before attempting to whip him against the ropes. The Hollywood star sold the offense by adjusting his stance and repeatedly throwing his left arm out to his side.

Booker T found the exchange amusing, particularly the moment when Theory said The Rock's "It doesn't matter!" catchphrase. He also compared The Great One's mannerisms to legendary musician Elvis Presley:

"Austin Theory cut him [The Rock] off," Booker T stated. "That was beautiful. 'It doesn't matter!' It was beautiful, man. I loved Austin Theory also jumping on The Rock and just whooping his a**. He [The Rock] was selling the c**p out of it. He was selling like Elvis. Everything was going off! Oh my God, it was beautiful, man." [0:52 – 1:32]

The Rock hit Theory with a spinebuster before following up with his trademark People's Elbow move. Pat McAfee also hit his long-term rival with his own version of the People's Elbow.

What did you make of The Rock's segment with Austin Theory? Let us know in the comments section below.

