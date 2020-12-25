Booker T talks about current tag team champions, says they will split up soon

Booker T recently spoke about current tag team champions in WWE and predicted that they will split up soon. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the team of Charlotte Flair and Asuka, who joined hands at the TLC pay-per-view and won the Women's Tag Team titles, will not be a team for long.

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE television at last week's TLC pay-per-view, where she was Asuka's surprise partner. The newly-formed team faced the champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the pay-per-view, and won the titles.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Charlotte Flair returning to the WWE was much needed for the company as the women's division is not as strong as before. Booker T also predicted that the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team champions will not be together for "very long".

"The ladies locker room has kinda dwindled a little bit. It's not as strong at it was (from) a couple of years ago. With Charlotte out of the picture - Charlotte took a hiatus, she was gone. It was definitely a sight to see Charlotte come back in that fashion - grand fashion - pay-per-view. Only looking like she can and then go out there and do work, cash in as well to become champion. That's what she does. I thought that was great. But, I'm still a little worried about the women's division. To see Charlotte back in action with Asuka, it lets me know, we've got some stuff on the rise over the horizon... c'mon, how long is this love fest gonna last? Not very long. So we know something's coming up," said Booker T.

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Tag Team titles for the very first time last Sunday at TLC, while Asuka began her second reign as a tag team champion in WWE.

Booker T on Charlotte Flair; calls Bayley the "standout star in the women's division"

Booker T also spoke about how WWE desperately needed Charlotte Flair back on television.

"We (WWE) needed her (Charlotte Flair). We needed her back. It's crazy, I was just talking about how strong the women's locker room was a couple of years ago. And then, Becky Lynch, she goes down, Sarah Logan, The Bella Twins," said Booker T.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair

The WWE Hall of Famer called Bayley the "standout star in the women's division" and that her match against Bianca Belair last week on SmackDown, could have been on a pay-per-view.