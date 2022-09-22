Triple H's recent creative decision was seemingly made to compete with AEW, says WWE Hall of Famer 

Booker T believes that Triple H's decision to tweak NXT's logo was made to bring back fans who seemingly switched over to AEW.

Before 2021, WWE's third brand, NXT, was a gritty alternative to the glitz and glamor of SmackDown and RAW. However, during Hunter's hiatus last year, the show switched to a more colorful presentation which angered many fans.

However, after The Game assumed creative control, he chose NXT's image to resemble the show he once controlled. Meanwhile, on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that WWE decided to change the brand's logo to entice fans back to the program.

"I even heard SmackDown feels like the old NXT now. For years, if you were a pro wrestler, your ultimate goal was to get to WWE, and AEW has now come along (…) I think that’s what they’re striving for is to make people gravitate to that logo again," said the Hall of Famer. (H/T EWrestling News)

While the show's logo has changed, WWE has yet to alter the overall presentation of NXT. This week's show seemed very similar to previous episodes of the 2.0 iteration.

Triple H is bringing a popular NXT match to the main roster

The Game has made several significant changes to WWE's product since taking over from Vince McMahon. He has now announced the arrival of an iconic stipulation match on the main roster.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Triple H noted that this year's Survivor Series would feature two WarGames bouts.

"We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” Triple H said. “This will not be RAW versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve." (H/T The Ringer)

Survivor Series will mark the first time many fans have seen a WarGames match. The bout usually features two rings connected to one another, surrounded by steel cages as two teams battle it out for bragging rights.

Which WWE Superstars would you like to see in the WarGames match? Let us know in the comments section below.

