Booker T says fans will go "nuts" when a top WWE heel becomes a babyface

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that RAW Superstar Theory will be loved by fans if and when he turns babyface.

Theory won the Men's Money in the Bank contract last Saturday, becoming the youngest Money in the Bank winner in WWE history. He now has a world title opportunity, which he can cash in on at any time within the next year.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, stated that Theory is growing as a Superstar but believes that he will be adored by the WWE Universe when he turns out to be a babyface from heel.

"It's beautiful to see, for me, as a worker, as a performer, just because - when this guy turns babyface, they [fans] are going to love him. I'm telling you right now [laughs]. They are going to love him so much. It's going to be nuts. So, I'm just looking at [like] Picasso in the middle stages of the painting right now. That's where we are as far as Theory goes. We have to just sit back and watch him work," said Booker T. [From 29:45 to 30:23]

Booker T agreed with co-host Brad Gilmore that Theory has fantastic abilities in the ring and will be able to showcase more inside the squared circle when he is a babyface.

What's next for Theory in WWE?

On the latest edition of RAW after Money in the Bank, Theory announced that he will have a rematch for the United States title at this month's SummerSlam show.

The young Superstar lost the title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank on Saturday, ending his reign at 75 days.

Theory also vowed to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, and promised to walk away from the show with two titles. At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will defend his world title against Brock Lesnar for the final time. Theory could potentially take advantage after that match to cash in and win his first world title in the company.

