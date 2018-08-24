Booking the WWE Championship through WrestleMania

Who should defeat Styles for his title?

At present, the WWE championship scene seems fairly predictable for the foreseeable future. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are destined for a rematch inside hell in a cell after the contentious conclusion to their match at Summerslam and The Miz and Daniel Bryan are competing for the number 1 contenders spot at Super Showdown. There is also a lot of talk of Miz and Daniel Bryan fighting for the title at WrestleMania. This would require a lot of manoeuvring and management to ensure both men still look strong heading into the grandest stage of them all and also making sure fans haven't been over-exposed to matches between Miz and Bryan. Here is how WWE could book the title from now up until WrestleMania 35.

Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe, Hell in a Cell match

Styles and Joe's intensely personal rivalry can steam into Hell in a Cell with the two taking part in the cell match that this feud justifies. Joe winning here may seem a dubious decision to some but in this type of match a clean finish is normally commanded and Joe losing clean to Styles would be far more damaging to his credibility as a top star than it would be for Styles. Styles has had a lengthy reign and is established as one the company's biggest hitters whilst Joe is still fairly new to headline matches and hasn't won regularly in the high-profile WWE matches he has taken part in. This could be a shocking moment to conclude the show and send Smackdown into turmoil as Joe's reign of terror would begin.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Super Showdown

Samoa Joe versus AJ Styles

The rematch can take place at the Super Showdown in Australia with the two rivals taking part in a rubber match. Styles can simply want to destroy the man who's taken his title and tormented him and his family for months. This provides a high profile match to help sell the show overseas and, as we saw in Saudi Arabia, the WWE probably won't feel the need to give the fans a big title change. Joe can win in screwy fashion keeping Styles hatred alive and the Miz and Bryan match ought to end in a draw or no contest decision leaving their no clear number 1 contender heading into Survivor Series where the title won't be defended.

Winner: Samoa Joe

