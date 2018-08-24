Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Booking the WWE Championship through WrestleMania

Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.53K   //    24 Aug 2018, 08:33 IST

Who should defeat Styles for his title?
Who should defeat Styles for his title?

At present, the WWE championship scene seems fairly predictable for the foreseeable future. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are destined for a rematch inside hell in a cell after the contentious conclusion to their match at Summerslam and The Miz and Daniel Bryan are competing for the number 1 contenders spot at Super Showdown. There is also a lot of talk of Miz and Daniel Bryan fighting for the title at WrestleMania. This would require a lot of manoeuvring and management to ensure both men still look strong heading into the grandest stage of them all and also making sure fans haven't been over-exposed to matches between Miz and Bryan. Here is how WWE could book the title from now up until WrestleMania 35.

Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe, Hell in a Cell match

Styles and Joe's intensely personal rivalry can steam into Hell in a Cell with the two taking part in the cell match that this feud justifies. Joe winning here may seem a dubious decision to some but in this type of match a clean finish is normally commanded and Joe losing clean to Styles would be far more damaging to his credibility as a top star than it would be for Styles. Styles has had a lengthy reign and is established as one the company's biggest hitters whilst Joe is still fairly new to headline matches and hasn't won regularly in the high-profile WWE matches he has taken part in. This could be a shocking moment to conclude the show and send Smackdown into turmoil as Joe's reign of terror would begin.

Winner: Samoa Joe


Super Showdown

Samoa Joe versus AJ Styles

The rematch can take place at the Super Showdown in Australia with the two rivals taking part in a rubber match. Styles can simply want to destroy the man who's taken his title and tormented him and his family for months. This provides a high profile match to help sell the show overseas and, as we saw in Saudi Arabia, the WWE probably won't feel the need to give the fans a big title change. Joe can win in screwy fashion keeping Styles hatred alive and the Miz and Bryan match ought to end in a draw or no contest decision leaving their no clear number 1 contender heading into Survivor Series where the title won't be defended.

Winner: Samoa Joe

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Roman Reigns AJ Styles
Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Fantasy Booking The Miz vs Daniel Bryan through...
RELATED STORY
Ranking all WWE Pay Per Views in 2018 from Worst to Best...
RELATED STORY
20 Things that might happen in WWE before WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
7 baffling booking decisions from WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE Championship mistakes from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
Reliving The Undertaker’s 5 greatest returns in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE reveals interesting Statistics about...
RELATED STORY
5 Huge Possible WWE Dream Matches That Could Happen At...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Dream Matches That Could Happen At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on The Shield being part of a huge WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us