5 Botches you probably missed at Money in the Bank 

There were a number of moments that these stars would rather forget at Money in the Bank.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 09:13 IST
8.87K

There were a number of botches at Money in the Bank this year
WWE's Money in the Bank is the most unpredictable event of the year, but the fact that there are ladders in two of the matches that took place means that there is more of a chance for many of these stars to botch. Some wrestlers find it hard to control themselves in matches, but when there is an added object there becomes an even bigger problem.

Even though Money in the Bank was forced to follow an incredible NXT Takeover: Chicago, the show was able to deliver on so many levels, but there were also a number of memorable botches throughout. Here are just a few of them.

#5 Sasha Banks' grand entrance

Sasha Banks tripped on her way to the ring
Sasha Banks was the first woman out for the Money in the Bank Women's Ladder match and she certainly set the tone when she tripped on her way down the entrance ramp. The former Women's Champion stopped and looked at the ramp as a way to show that she had fallen over something, but there was nothing there.

Banks went on to be an integral part of the match and managed to get her head in the game since she was one of the women who almost won the contract in her debut in this gimmick match, but in the end it was Alexa Bliss who became the second Miss Money in the Bank in WWE history, and Sasha was forced to watch her longtime rival lift the briefcase from ringside.

WWE Money in the Bank Jinder Mahal Ronda Rousey
