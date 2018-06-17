Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 botches you probably missed from NXT Takeover: Chicago II

There were some impressive botches last night in Chicago

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 21:28 IST
6.17K
Takeover Chicago saw a number of hiccups last night
Takeover Chicago saw a number of hiccups last night

NXT took over the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois just 24 hours before Money in the Bank takes over The Windy City and once again the developmental roster of WWE put on a fantastic show.

The show boasted five incredible matches and even though none of the Championships changed hands on the night, there were still a number of shocks that will easily feed into NXT's weekly show when it returns in two weeks' time.

The NXT roster rarely botches as part of their pay-per-view events, but last night was one of the most brutal Takeover events in history - which could be why there were a number of slip-ups from the brand's biggest stars.

#3 Shayna Baszler's finisher

Bazler's match was the lowpoint of the night
Bazler's match was the low point of the night

Shayna Baszler defended her NXT Women's Championship against one of her toughest challengers last night as the unpredictable Nikki Cross stepped up to the former MMA star. Baszler was able to defeat Cross despite her innovative offense, but the issue was that she only actually had her finisher locked in for a few seconds.

As with The Asuka Lock and The Coquina Clutch, the point of Baszler's Kirafuda is that the body scissors prevent her opponents from being able to move their body, the neck lock alone isn't seen as a way to defeat a strong opponent. At the end of the match, Cross is seen sitting up but she isn't locked in with the body scissors, so she could have easily moved her body out in time.

WWE NXT Johnny Gargano Aleister Black
