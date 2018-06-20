3 Botches you missed on this week's SmackDown Live

There were a number of forgettable moments on SmackDown Live this week.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 08:00 IST 4.01K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of botches on SmackDown Live this week

SmackDown Live landed in Toledo, Ohio this week just days after Money in the Bank and once again the Blue Brand promoted a fantastic show. General Manager Paige put together the first ever five-man gauntlet match to name a new number one contender for the WWE Championship after AJ Styles came out on top in his Last Man Standing Match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Whilst it was another solid show for the brand that is seen as WWE's B show, there were a number of moments that many of the stars involved would rather forget, and here are just a few.

#3 Becky Lynch's wardrobe issues

Becky Lynch had a few issues with her jacket

Becky Lynch was so close to becoming the second Miss Money in the Bank in WWE history on Sunday night, but after Alexa Bliss won the match and later became the Raw Women's Champion, Lynch returned to SmackDown and her familiar feud with The IIconics.

This week the former SmackDown Women's Champion took on Billie Kay but she had a number of issues on her way to the ring since she was unable to get out of her jacket. Lynch tried to unfasten her coat all the way down the ramp with no success until she finally managed to unclasp it when she stepped into the ring and went toe to toe with Kay.

Despite having Peyton Royce at ringside, Kay was still unable to defeat The Lasskicker, so even though she had some issues with her wardrobe, she was able to keep her head in the game and pick up a much-needed win.