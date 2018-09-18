3 Botches You Missed This Week On Raw (September 17th, 2018)

The botches were probably expected on Raw the night after Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell is now in the rearview mirror and WWE decided to turn their attention to not only Australia's Super Show-Down in less than three weeks time on October 6th, but also November's Crown Jewel even in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has a lot of action coming thick and fast over the next few months and considering the fact that there were many stars in rough shape following Hell in a Cell, it could be argued that a number of botches were actually expected. Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were forced to wrestle despite going through a table just 24 hours ago, whilst Roman Reigns was forced to main event against Baron Corbin just hours after his shocking Hell in a Cell match against Braun Strowman.

As ever, there were a number of botches this week on Monday Night Raw and here are a few of the ones that you might have missed.

#3 Ronda Rousey's open challenge

It was a rough night for Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey issued her first open challenge as Raw Women's Champion this week on Raw but it could be argued that it definitely didn't go to plan. The Riott Squad dragged out Natalya before stating that they accept the challenge and attacked Ronda.

Rousey wasn't prepared for the three on one assault and was caught in a number of botches as she roughly threw Ruby in the corner before Sarah Logan was then caught telling Rousey that she needed to hit a move on her.

This was all before The Bella Twins got involved and the segment took a complete nosedive. Luckily, Rousey and The Bella Twins stood tall in the end and even though Ruby accepted the challenge, the match never officially started.

That was a botchy segment pic.twitter.com/Ko6DBTUKys — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) September 18, 2018

