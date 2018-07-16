Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Botches you probably missed at Extreme Rules  

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
198.78K   //    16 Jul 2018, 09:13 IST

Carmella had a forgettable night in Pittsburgh
WWE presented Extreme Rules live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and even though this was the one night of the year that WWE "goes extreme" there were a number of moments that many members of the WWE roster would rather forget.

Botches happen all the time on Live shows, but WWE superstars have been working hard to make their moves so crisp that they don't make as many mistakes, but there were still a number of eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe who spotted a few errors at this year's Extreme Rules show.

Here are just a few of the botches that the WWE Universe spotted on Sunday night.

#5 Hurricanrana/arm drag?

Zelina Vega helped Almas to seal the victory
After weeks of waiting for former friends Andrade "Cien" Almas and Sin Cara to meet in the ring, the WWE Universe finally got their wish when the two men collided on the Extreme Rules kick off show.

It was another high octane match from the two Luchadores but when the action spilt out onto the apron, Cara climbed to the top rope and delivered what looked like a hurricanrana, but he overshot it and it was turned into a messy arm drag as the two men hit the floor. It was quick thinking from Almas so that neither man ended up injuring themselves, but it was still a noticeable botch in an otherwise fantastic match.


WWE Extreme Rules 2018
