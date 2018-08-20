4 Botches You Probably Missed At SummerSlam

There were a number of botches at this year's SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer is finally upon us and with all the attention on The Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, there were a number of WWE stars who felt the pressure.

Takeover: Brooklyn set the tone for the weekend last night in this same arena and the main roster was well aware that they needed to step up their game if they had any hopes of shining in New York.

The seven-hour show was stacked with some of the biggest wrestling stars in the world, but the pressure of a night that arguably changed the course of wrestling history was too much for some and the cracks in the foundations be. Here are some of the biggest botches that the WWE Universe might have missed at SummerSlam.

#4 Lana strikes again

Lana didn't have a great outing at SummerSlam

Lana and Rusev teamed up against Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega on the SummerSlam kickoff show, but it was team Rusev Day who came up short after Lana was pinned by Vega with help from the ropes.

Lana has been seen as one of the weak links in the Women's Division over the past few months and once again she showed why as part of this match when she was unable to make the ending of the match look as effective as she should since her schoolboy roll-up was slowed down and then she didn't even try to fight out of the pin either which meant that the ending of the match fell flat.

