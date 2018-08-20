Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Botches You Probably Missed At SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.29K   //    20 Aug 2018, 10:30 IST

There were a number of botches at this year's SummerSlam
There were a number of botches at this year's SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer is finally upon us and with all the attention on The Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, there were a number of WWE stars who felt the pressure.

Takeover: Brooklyn set the tone for the weekend last night in this same arena and the main roster was well aware that they needed to step up their game if they had any hopes of shining in New York.

The seven-hour show was stacked with some of the biggest wrestling stars in the world, but the pressure of a night that arguably changed the course of wrestling history was too much for some and the cracks in the foundations be. Here are some of the biggest botches that the WWE Universe might have missed at SummerSlam.

#4 Lana strikes again

Lana didn't have great outing at SummerSlam
Lana didn't have a great outing at SummerSlam

Lana and Rusev teamed up against Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega on the SummerSlam kickoff show, but it was team Rusev Day who came up short after Lana was pinned by Vega with help from the ropes.

Lana has been seen as one of the weak links in the Women's Division over the past few months and once again she showed why as part of this match when she was unable to make the ending of the match look as effective as she should since her schoolboy roll-up was slowed down and then she didn't even try to fight out of the pin either which meant that the ending of the match fell flat.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Charlotte Lana(CJ Perry)
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
4 epic Intercontinental Championship matches which...
RELATED STORY
What will the match order be at SummerSlam?
RELATED STORY
8 Most embarrassing WWE botches of 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Botches you probably missed at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4
RELATED STORY
4 Major Surpises That Could Happen At WWE SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 possibilities at WWE SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things that might happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Probably Missed This Week On SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
SummerSlam 2018: Ranking every match by its probable quality
RELATED STORY
4 Title Changes expected to happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us