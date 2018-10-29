5 Botches You Probably Missed At WWE Evolution

Evolution made history in more ways than one

The first ever all-women's pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, has finally made it to air and it was one of the biggest steps in the Women's Revolution. The women of WWE proved that they deserved the chance to make history when they lit up New York City.

Whilst the first ever Women's pay-per-view will go down in history, there were parts of the show that obviously many of the women would rather forget because every WWE pay-per-view is a live event and things always go wrong in front of the live audience.

Botches happen at every WWE event whether it's Raw, SmackDown or a pay-per-view so these women have nothing to be ashamed of since it was a fantastic night of entertainment and many of these women haven't been in the ring for more than a decade.

#5 Alicia Fox can't enter the ring

Alicia Fox was the weak point of her match

Alicia Fox subbed into the match against Trish Stratus and Lita when it was made obvious that Alexa Bliss wouldn't be able to compete after suffering a concussion at a live event a few days ago.

Fox wasn't the replacement that many of the WWE Universe expected and the former Divas Champion definitely showed that she wasn't fully prepared to compete when she was part of a number of botches.

One of the most obvious ones was when Fox was pulled into the match by Lita and she landed on the WWE Hall of Famer's ankle and forced her to fall over.

This wasn't the end for Fox either, since she was supposed to break up the pin between Mickie James and Trish Stratus after the Stratusfaction, and Mickie could audibly be seen shouting Fox to break up the pin but she was late and Stratus definitely got the three count, but the referee failed to count.

