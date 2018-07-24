5 botches you probably missed on Monday Night Raw (July 23rd 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18.34K // 24 Jul 2018, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was an interesting night on Monday Night Raw

The build-up to this week's episode of Monday Night Raw was dominated by the news that Stephanie McMahon was set to make a historic announcement. We are now less than a month away from SummerSlam and the card is already beginning to take shape.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Despite being stuck in the middle of the build-up for SummerSlam, this week's Raw was still a hotly anticipated one, with The Raw Tag Team Championships and the chance to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship both on the line.

The added pressure could be the reason why there were a number of botches on this week's show once again.

#5 That 'historic' announcement

This week's Raw didn't start off too well

RAW opened with Vince McMahon already in the ring and the entire WWE roster on the stage before Stephanie McMahon and Triple H then made their way to the ring to make a "historic announcement."

Stephanie didn't have a great night since she seemingly slipped in her shoes on the way to the ring before she then stumbled over her words as she made one of the biggest announcements in the company's history regarding the first ever all-women's Pay-per-view in October.

This was then followed by Michael Cole tripping over his words as he announced that the pay-per-view that would be known as Evolution would include all three brands of Women and the Mae Young Classic final.

Well, that was quite the announcement pic.twitter.com/6fbncH62EU — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 24, 2018

1 / 5 NEXT